Late penalty saves helps Flamengo to 1-0 win over Santos

Cesar saved a late penalty from Gabriel Barbosa to help Flamengo beat Santos 1-0 on Thursday and keep their slim Brazilian Serie A title hopes alive.

Henrique Dorado put the home side ahead after 72 minutes when he hammered home from six metres out after a neat lay-on by Colombian forward Orlando Berrio.

Cesar got down well to his right to keep out Barbosa's spot-kick two minutes from the final whistle and give the Rio club all three points.

The win cut the gap on leaders Palmeiras to seven points with four games remaining.

Internacional, one point behind Flamengo, can put more pressure on the top side when they play second-bottom America later on Thursday.

