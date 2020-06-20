Late Rodriguez screamer gives Leganes point at Mallorca

MADRID: La Liga basement side Leganes snatched a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Real Mallorca thanks to a sensational late free kick from Oscar Rodriguez as they earned their first point since the season returned after the hiatus forced by the new coronavirus.

Veteran midfielder Salva Sevilla, 36, put Mallorca in front after nine minutes with a free kick which he slid under the wall and past flummoxed goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.

But Leganes forward Rodriguez responded with an even better free kick in the 87th minute, walloping the ball high into the net from far outside the area.

The draw put Leganes on 24 points, level with 19th-placed Espanyol who have a game in hand, while Mallorca stayed 18th on 26, missing the chance to exit the relegation zone.

