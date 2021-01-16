Late Teuchert goal gives Union 1-0 win over Leverkusen

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Substitute Cedric Teuchert scored an 88th minute winner as Union Berlin stunned Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on Friday to climb to fourth place in the Bundesliga.

Teuchert, who had hit the woodwork early in the second half and missed another chance on the hour, scored on the break in the 88th to give his team a deserved win against lacklustre Leverkusen, now without a win in their last four games.

Leverkusen had a good chance in the first half with Nadiem Amiri but found it difficult to crack open Union's solid defence and were punished for their lack of pressure.

Union, who hit the woodwork twice, are on 28 points in fourth place after their sixth straight game without a loss, one point behind third-placed Leverkusen, who have managed just one point from their last four games.

Leaders Bayern Munich, who face Freiburg on Sunday, are top on 33. Second-placed RB Leipzig, on 31, travel to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

