Late Wood penalty frustrates Wolves with draw at Burnley

BURNLEY, England: A stoppage-time penalty from Chris Wood gave Burnley a 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers after the visitors had led through a superb Raul Jimenez strike in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Wolves had the better pressure in a game with few chances and went ahead in the 76th minute through their Mexican forward's 17th league goal of the season.

Adama Traore broke from deep in midfield and fed Matt Doherty on the right and the substitute's drive bounced off Burnley defender James Tarkowski and towards Jimenez who hammered a brilliant volley past Nick Pope.

Wood should have equalised in stoppage time but headed wide from close range but shortly after Wolves defender Matt Doherty handled in the box and Wood made amends from the spot.

The result was a blow for Wolves' chances of making the Champions League and left them in sixth place on 56 points, three behind Leicester City and Manchester United who occupy fourth and fifth spots.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

