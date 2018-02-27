Lazio defender Marusic banned for two games

Lazio defender Adam Marusic has been banned for two games for elbowing an opponent during their 3-0 win at Sassuolo, Serie A's disciplinary committee said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Montenegro international will miss third-placed Lazio's home match against second-placed Juventus on Saturday and the trip to Cagliari.

