Lazio match record unbeaten run but stay third

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Lazio stretched their unbeaten run in Serie A to a club record 17 games but missed out on second spot in a frustrating 0-0 home draw against Verona on Wednesday.

ROME: Lazio stretched their unbeaten run in Serie A to a club record 17 games but missed out on second spot in a frustrating 0-0 home draw against Verona on Wednesday.

Lazio, who had won 12 of their last 13 matches to emerge as title contenders, are third with 50 points from 22 games, four behind leaders Juventus and two adrift of Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lazio also stayed unbeaten for 17 successive Serie A matches under Sven Goran Eriksson in 1999.

Verona remained ninth on 31 points.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)