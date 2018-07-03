Lazio sign Berisha from Salzburg

Lazio have signed midfielder Valon Berisha from Austrian champions Salzburg on a five-year contract, the Italian Serie A club said on Tuesday (http://www.sslazio.it).

The 25-year-old, capped 20 times by Norway and 10 times by Kosovo, joined the Austrian club in 2012 from Norwegian side Viking FK.

Berisha made 167 league appearances in six years at Salzburg, scoring 31 goals.

Lazio qualified for next season's Europa League after Inter Milan edged them out of fourth place, the last Champions League slot for Serie A, in the last game of the season.

