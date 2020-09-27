Lazio sound warning with convincing win at Cagliari

REUTERS: Lazio began their Serie A campaign with a convincing 2-0 win at Cagliari on Saturday, suggesting they could again be among the title challengers this season.

An early goal from Manuel Lazzari set Lazio on the way before Ciro Immobile, Serie A's leading scorer last season with 36 goals, sealed the points in the second half with a typically clinical finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lazio looked much sharper than in the final stages of last season when the combination of a crowded fixture list and a spate of injuries wrecked their title challenge as they finished fourth.

They were given a helping hand by the Cagliari defence which went to sleep in the fourth minute and allowed Lazzari to tap in undisturbed from point-blank range after Adam Marusic got away down the left and crossed.

Lazio were a constant threat on the break after that although their final pass was often poor, as was their finishing.

But they finally added a second in the 74th. The ball was played out of defence to Marusic on the halfway line and the Montenegrin flicked the ball over his marker, burst down the left and laid the ball off to Immobile who side-footed past goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)