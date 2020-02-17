Leaders Real Madrid held to draw by late Celta strike

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Real Madrid's La Liga title bid took a dent after Zinedine Zidane's side were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday, denied all three points by a late strike from Santi Mina.

BARCELONA: Real Madrid's La Liga title bid took a dent after Zinedine Zidane's side were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday, denied all three points by a late strike from Santi Mina.

Mina latched on to a classy through ball from former Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and produced a clinical low finish to equalise in the 85th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celta took an early lead through Russian striker Fedor Smolov but Real responded through Toni Kroos in the 52nd minute before captain Sergio Ramos put Zidane's side in front in the 65th from the penalty spot.

The draw ended a five-game winning streak in the league for the leaders and left them on 53 points after 24 games, one ahead of second-placed Barcelona who beat Getafe 2-1 at home on Saturday.

Celta meanwhile climbed out of the relegation zone into 17th place in the standings.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Chadband)

Advertisement