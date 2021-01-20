League probing Snodgrass absence against former club: BBC

The Premier League is investigating whether there was a breach of transfer regulations after West Bromwich Albion's Robert Snodgrass did not play against his former club West Ham United on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

The 33-year-old midfielder joined from West Ham on Jan. 8 and made his debut for Sam Allardyce's side in a 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

However, Allardyce said the player was unavailable for the trip to West Ham because of an "agreement between the clubs".

"We could only get the deal done with that agreement," he told BT Sport before the match at London Stadium.

While loan players cannot face their parent clubs, the situation is different for permanent transfers.

Premier League rules state: "No club shall enter into a contract which enables any other party to that contract to acquire the ability materially to influence its policies or the performance of its teams in league matches."

West Brom lost the match 2-1.

