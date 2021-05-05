LeBron James 'Chosen One' jersey, Maradona boots head to auction

LOS ANGELES: A high-school basketball jersey worn by LeBron James on a famous Sports Illustrated cover will go up for auction in July among 500 other pieces of sports memorabilia, Julien's Auctions said on Wednesday (May 5).

James was 17 when he wore the St Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey on a 2002 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine under the title "The Chosen One". He soon went straight from the school to become the first overall pick in the National Basketball Association draft and has won four NBA championships.

Kendall Capps, sports director at Julien's Auctions, speaks about the upcoming Sports: Legends auction in Culver City, California, US, May 3, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Kendall Capps, sports director at Julien's Auctions, holds a football autographed by late football star Diego Armando Maradona on May 3, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

"It is a very unique, interesting item that is considered the holy grail of items for the LeBron James collection," said Kendall Capps, sports director for Julien's Auctions.

The green-and-white jersey is expected to sell for between US$400,000 and US$600,000, according to estimates from the auction house. The auction will take place live in Beverly Hills on Jul 17 and Jul 18. Bidders can also participate online.

Other items that will be offered include boots signed and worn by late Argentine football superstar Diego Maradona during his 1983-84 season with Barcelona, and a jersey he wore during a 1990 World Cup match against Brazil. The items are expected to fetch between US$40,000 and US$60,000 each.

Kendall Capps, sports director at Julien's Auctions, holds a pair of football boots worn and autographed by Diego Armando Maradona on May 3, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

The 1984 Olympic Light Heavyweight Gold Medal awarded to Yugoslavian boxer Anton Josipovic is pictured on May 3, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Maradona died in November at age 60.

The auction also includes a Michael Jordan NBA rookie trading card, jerseys worn by the late NBA player Kobe Bryant and a golf glove signed and worn by Tiger Woods.

The items will go on display at a public exhibition in Beverly Hills from Jul 12 to Jul 16.