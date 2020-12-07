Leclerc handed three place grid drop for Abu Dhabi GP

MANAMA: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will have a three-place grid drop at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix after he caused a first lap collision in Sunday's penultimate round in Bahrain.

The Monegasque tangled with Racing Point's eventual race winner Sergio Perez in a collision that led to the retirements of Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen and left the Mexican fighting back from 18th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stewards said Leclerc had braked too late into turn four, locking the front right wheel and colliding with Perez as the Mexican took the normal racing line into the corner.

Leclerc, who also collected two penalty points, admitted he was at fault after the race.

"I expected him to go around the outside of Valtteri (Bottas) and stay there but I think he decided after to come back on the inside and I was there and then it was to late for me to slow down," he said of Perez.

"I don't think it's a mistake from Checo (Perez), I'm not putting the blame on Checo. If there's anyone to blame today it’s me but I would say it more unfortunate than a blame."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)