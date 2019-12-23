Leclerc staying at Ferrari F1 team until end of 2024

Ferrari have extended Charles Leclerc's Formula One contract to the end of the 2024 season, the Italian team announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old Monegasque won two races this year, his first season with Ferrari, and took more pole positions than any other driver.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)