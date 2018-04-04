Lee Chong Wei aims to be Malaysia's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete

GOLD COAST: Badminton star Lee Chong Wei is eyeing to be Malaysia’s most successful athlete at a Commonwealth Games.

Lee, who has four Commonwealth Games gold medals, is looking to add two more golds at the Gold Coast edition which begins on Wednesday (Apr 4).

Lee won the gold medal in the singles and mixed team event in the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and in Delhi in 2010.

“I’m back to defend the gold medal for my country. I‘ll do my best to win two gold medals in the team event and in the individual event," he said.

Lee's former teammate, doubles specialist Koo Kien Keat, is the most successful Malaysian athlete in the Games with five gold medals.

The badminton event will be held at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre from Apr 5 to 9 for the mixed team event; the singles competition will be held from Apr 10 to 15.

Malaysia is drawn in Group D alongside Canada, Seycelles and Ghana for the mixed team event .