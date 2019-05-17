Lee slips early in bid to catch leader Koepka at PGA Championship

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

New Zealand's Danny Lee made a rough start in his bid to close the one-shot gap on overnight leader Brooks Koepka as second round action at the PGA Championship got under way on Friday.

Lee, fresh from an opening-round six-under-par 64 at Bethpage Black, went out with the first threesome at the par-four 10th on Friday and after starting with a par made two straight bogeys to sit two-over par on the day after three holes.

Defending champion Koepka will begin his round at 1:49 p.m. ET (1749 GMT) when he heads out in the fourth-to-last grouping off the par-four first hole in the company of Masters champion Tiger Woods and British Open champion Francesco Molinari.

The American Koepka enjoyed a bogey-free trip around Bethpage Black in the opening round when he carded a brilliant seven-under-par 63 that tied the Bethpage Black course record and equalled the second-lowest round in any men's major championship.

Woods, competing this week for the first time since his emotional Masters triumph, will be looking to make a charge after his short game failed him during an opening round where he finished nine shots back of Koepka.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Keith Weir)

