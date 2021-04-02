Leeds' Roberts will learn from Wales protocol breach: Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa said Wales striker Tyler Roberts will learn from his mistake after he was released from the national squad this week for breaching team protocol.

Roberts along with West Bromwich Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu and Stoke City loanee Rabbi Matondo were sent back to their respective clubs on Monday ahead of Wales' 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

While no details of the breach were given by the Football Association of Wales, Roberts apologised on Instagram for breaking curfew, saying he "shouldn't have been up in the hotel later than the set time".

"Any player that doesn't adhere to the rules, having accepted them, commits an error," Bielsa said ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at home to bottom-placed Sheffield United. "Errors always have consequences.

"Tyler's a player who's close to having a lack of experience. (That is) a way of understanding some of his behavioural mistakes.

"Surely this will help him to not make mistakes, which are not convenient."

Leeds are 11th on the table with 39 points after 29 games.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)