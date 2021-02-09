Leeds beat Palace 2-0 to move into top half

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison scored early before striker Patrick Bamford reached the 100 goals milestone to lift the Yorkshire side into the top half of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday.

It was a first home win this year for Leeds, who have still lost more games than they have won at Elland Road this season, and nudged them up to 10th in the standings.

Palace, who won their last away game at Newcastle United but had to do without injured talisman Wilfried Zaha, were largely anonymous in the match and remain in 13th place.

Harrison’s opener came after 150 seconds, with a shot that took a slight deflection and looped high into the back of the net, while Bamford had an easy tap-in for his second-half goal.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing By Ken Ferris)