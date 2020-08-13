Leeds complete signing of full back Drameh from Fulham

REUTERS: Leeds United have signed 18-year-old full back Cody Drameh from fellow promoted side Fulham on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Drameh, who was a regular for the Fulham under-23 side, made 17 appearances in the development Premier League 2 competition last season. He also played three times in the EFL Trophy.

Leeds did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the second-tier Championship champions had paid an initial fee of around 400,000 pounds (US$524,720) for Drameh, who has been capped three times by the England under-18 team.

Earlier this week, Leeds re-signed winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Manchester City and striker Joe Gelhardt on a four-year contract from Wigan Athletic.

Midfielder Jamie Shackleton, 20, has also extended his stay at the club up to 2024.

Leeds have ended a 16-year wait to return to the top flight of English football. The new league season begins on Sept. 12.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)