Leeds confirms Bielsa to continue as coach next season

Marcelo Bielsa will remain in charge at Elland Road after Leeds United extended the Argentine coach's contract for a second season and said it had "unfinished business" after narrowly failing to win Premier League promotion.

Bielsa oversaw attractive pass and move football at Leeds as they finished the Championship with 83 points, their highest tally since they were promoted from League One in 2009-2010.

However, in this season's promotion play-offs Leeds let a 1-0 first-leg semi-final lead slip at home against Derby County and lost 4-3 on aggregate over the two legs to end their hopes of a return to the Premier League.

"Leeds United are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa's contract for a second season," Leeds said on Tuesday.

Bielsa had an eventful first season with the Whites after a club employee, acting his instruction, was discovered outside Derby's training ground ahead of a match between the sides.

Chairman Radrizzani said Leeds will be seeking a return to the top-flight for the first time since 2004.

"We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal. So, let's have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year – we have unfinished business," Radrizzani said.

