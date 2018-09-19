Leeds cruise past Preston to stay top

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Leeds United opened a three-point lead at the top of the English Championship with a 3-0 win over Preston North End on Tuesday.

Second-placed Brentford were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town while West Bromwich Albion are up to third after a 4-2 victory over fellow high flyers Bristol City.

Leeds went ahead through centre half Liam Cooper's first-half header before Tyler Roberts struck twice late on against struggling Preston.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side have 18 points from eight games with Brentford on 15 after Neal Maupay's header was cancelled out by Kayden Jackson, who earned bottom club Ipswich their fourth point of the season.

West Brom's Jay Rodriguez was on target twice, including an early penalty, in an entertaining Hawthorns clash with Bristol City as the hosts moved on to 14 points.

Stoke City edged Swansea City 1-0 in a mid-table clash of two sides relegated from the Premier League last season.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough can close the gap at the top to one point with a home win over Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday.

