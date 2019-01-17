Leeds have watched all rivals in training, says Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa said on Wednesday his staff had been watching all the club's opponents in training this season, after the English Football League (EFL) launched a formal investigation into the 'spygate' controversy.

"In a few words I can tell you we observed all the rivals we played against and we watched all the training sessions of the opponents before we played against them," Bielsa told reporters.

Derby County had complained to the EFL that Bielsa sent a spy to their training ground before they visited the Yorkshire club in a Championship (second-tier) clash last Friday. Championship leaders Leeds won the match 2-0.

Argentine Bielsa told a specially-convened news conference on Wednesday he wanted to make the EFL investigation into the incident easier by providing all the information required.

"My goal is to make the investigation easier and I don't think that something is going to make worse what they are looking for than what I'm saying right now."

