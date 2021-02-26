Leeds manager Bielsa hopes Villa have Grealish back

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa identified Jack Grealish as Aston Villa's danger man and says his team must find a way to contain him if the midfielder returns from injury on Saturday.

Grealish, who has seven goals and 12 assists for Villa in all competitions this season, missed last week's home defeat by Leicester City due to a minor leg injury.

"He is a great player who can unbalance (teams)," Bielsa said. "I always prefer the opponents have their best players available because even if that fortifies a team, they make their teams more scary and difficult to face.

"It's also a stimulus for us to face such players, to try to neutralise them."

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Philips (calf) and forward Rodrigo (groin) will miss the game at Elland Road, but midfielder Mateusz Klich could be available after being forced off with an injury in their last game.

Leeds are 10th with 35 points, a point behind Villa in eighth.

