Leeds secure Premier League promotion after West Brom lose

REUTERS: Leeds United ended a 16-year wait for a Premier League return on Friday as they secured promotion courtesy of second-placed West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.

The result at the John Smith's Stadium meant Championship leaders Leeds secured a top-two finish with 87 points - five points ahead of West Brom who have played one game more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leeds, who visit Derby County on Sunday, can seal the title without kicking a ball if third-placed Brentford fail to win at Stoke City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)