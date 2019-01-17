Leeds sign Spanish goalkeeper Casilla from Real Madrid

Leeds United have signed Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has from Real Madrid on a four-and-a-half year deal, the Championship club said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old started his career in the youth ranks at Real and rejoined the club in 2015 after eight seasons with Espanyol.

Since his return, Casilla has made 43 appearances for Real as a backup goalkeeper but fell further down further down the pecking order when Thibaut Courtois arrived from Chelsea as the start of the season.

"The club would like to show its gratitude to Casilla for his dedication and professionalism and exemplary attitude ever since he first came through our academy in 2000, and continued during his stay in the first team," Real said in a statement on their website.

Casilla, who has been capped once by Spain, arrives at Leeds with the club chasing promotion to the Premier League.

He will compete for a starting spot with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has played 27 games for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)