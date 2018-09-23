Leeds United's unbeaten run snapped by Birmingham City

REUTERS: Leeds United's unbeaten start to the Championship season ended on Saturday as Birmingham City secured their first win of the campaign with a shock 2-1 victory at Elland Road.

Che Adams was the hero for the Midlands side as he scored two goals in the opening 30 minutes to inflict a first defeat for Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa and allow his opposite number Garry Monk a winning return against his former club.

Second place Middlesbrough failed to capitalise as they were held to a goalless draw by Swansea City but moved level on points with Leeds at the top of the table.

West Bromwich Albion recorded their fifth straight home win at the Hawthorns with a 2-0 victory over Millwall as goals from Dwight Gayle and Kieran Gibbs helped them move up to third.

Sheffield United surrendered a two-goal lead over bottom side Preston North End but still came away with a 3-2 victory while there was another win for Frank Lampard as Derby County joined Wigan Athletic in the top six.

The pressure is mounting on Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce after his side were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday. Saido Berahino scored and missed a penalty as Stoke City were beaten 3-2 at home by Blackburn Rovers.

Ipswich Town are still searching for their first victory of the season after they were held at home by 10-man Bolton Wanderers and remain in the bottom three.

(Reporting by Marc Isaacs, editing by Pritha Sarkar)