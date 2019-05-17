Leg injury forces Federer out of Rome quarters

Roger Federer has pulled out of his Italian Open quarter-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas due to an injury in his right leg, organisers said on Friday.

The 37-year-old Swiss, who was making a return to the European clay court season after two years away, won back-to-back matches against Joao Sousa and Borna Coric to reach the quarter-finals on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)