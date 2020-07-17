Leganes beat Bilbao to grab La Liga lifeline, Mallorca go down

BILBAO, Spain: Leganes grabbed a 2-0 win at 10-man Athletic Bilbao to send their relegation battle to the final day of the La Liga season as Mallorca were relegated following a 2-1 home defeat by Granada on Thursday.

Bilbao were forced into a reshuffle when goalkeeper Unai Simon was sent off in the 22nd minute for bringing down Leganes winger Bryan Gil, and although the visitors created chances, it took them until the 79th minute to break the deadlock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miguel Angel Guerrero latched on to a pass from fellow substitute Roger Assale to get the opening goal, and Assale got on the scoresheet himself four minutes into stoppage time to wrap up the win.

The victory left Leganes third bottom on 35 points, one behind Celta Vigo, who lost 3-2 at home to Levante. Leganes play champions Real Madrid on Sunday while Celta take on relegated Espanyol.

Elsewhere, Deportivo Alaves secured a 2-1 away win over 10-man Real Betis to climb to 15th and ensure they will play in Spain's top-flight next season. Joselu and Rodrigo Ely scored the goals.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement