Leicester beat Southampton 9-0 in record English top-flight away win

Leicester City recorded the biggest ever English top-flight away win by beating 10-man Southampton 9-0 at a rain-sodden St Mary’s to move up to second place in the Premier League on Friday.

The biggest margin of victory on the road previously was eight goals, a joint record held by three clubs.

It was also the first time a team had scored nine away goals in the Premier League and equalled Manchester United's record 9-0 Premier League win achieved at home to Ipswich Town in 1995.

