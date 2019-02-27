Leicester confirm appointment of Rodgers as manager

Leicester confirm appointment of Rodgers as manager

Leicester City appointed Brendan Rodgers as their new manager with the 46-year-old signing a deal to June 2022, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Europa League - Celtic Press Conference
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Celtic Press Conference - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Britain - February 13, 2019 Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

"I'm very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I'll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club," Rodgers said.

"Together, we'll be stronger and I'm looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward."

Source: Reuters

