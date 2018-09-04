Leicester part company with head coach O'Connor

Sport

Leicester part company with head coach O'Connor

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor has left the team with immediate effect following a 40-6 defeat at Exeter in their season opener on Saturday, the Premiership club said.

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O&apos;Connor
FILE PHOTO: Britain Rugby Union - Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers - Aviva Premiership - Twickenham Stadium - 8/4/17 Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor. Action Images / Henry Browne Livepic

Bookmark

REUTERS: Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor has left the team with immediate effect following a 40-6 defeat at Exeter in their season opener on Saturday, the Premiership club said.

Assistant coach Geordan Murphy would take charge of team affairs on an interim basis alongside coaches Mark Bakewell, Boris Stankovich and Brett Deacon, it added.

"Matt was appointed on the basis of his previous Premiership experience and his knowledge of the club. But we believe the time is right to make this change in the best interests of the Tigers moving forward," Leicester Chairman Peter Tom said https://www.leicestertigers.com/news/leicester-tigers-club-statement-on-head-coach.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark