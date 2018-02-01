Leicester reject Man City bid for Mahrez - report

LONDON: Manchester City failed in an audacious transfer deadline day move for Leicester City midfielder Riyadh Mahrez, British media reported on Wednesday.

The Leicester Mercury newspaper said the Foxes had turned down City's final bid of 65 million pounds plus an unnamed player for Mahrez, a deal that would have broken the Manchester club's transfer record.

The paper said the bid was below Leicester's valuation of the 26-year-old Algerian who reportedly put in a transfer request this week. He missed training on Tuesday and was not included in Leicester's squad for Wednesday's Premier League game at Everton.

It was the second disappointment for Mahrez on transfer deadline day. In August he was widely reported to be at an airport ready to fly to Europe if any clubs came in for him.

