Leicester's Albrighton banned for two matches after accepting charge - FA

Marc Albrighton will be suspended for Leicester City's final two matches of the Premier League season after he accepted a misconduct charge, the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old midfielder appeared to direct abusive language towards referee Mike Dean after he was shown a straight red card in Leicester's 5-0 league defeat at Crystal Palace last month.

The FA said Albrighton had also been fined 25,000 pounds following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Tuesday.

Albrighton will miss Leicester's home league match against Arsenal on Wednesday, as well as a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)