Leicester's Maddison to return from injury for City clash

REUTERS: Leicester City received a major boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at home to Manchester City with midfielder James Maddison returning to the squad after being out for more than a month due to a hip injury.

Maddison, who has eight goals and five assists for Leicester in the Premier League this season, last played in their 2-1 win away to Aston Villa on Feb. 21.

"He's back in training and he will be available for the weekend, so that's great news for us," manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters on Thursday.

"Clearly, he's not 100 per cent match fit but, in terms of his football fitness, he looks great. He's not reporting any pain."

Defender Ricardo Pereira is also available for Saturday's game after recovering from a minor hamstring strain he sustained last month.

"He's trained with the group and will be available for the squad," Rodgers added. "Him and James have been on similar programmes this last couple of weeks."

Leicester are third on the table with 56 points after 29 games, 15 points behind leaders City, who have played a game more.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)