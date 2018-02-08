Leicester's Mahrez to miss Man City game

Leicester City manager Claude Puel confirmed that Riyad Mahrez will miss Saturday's game against Manchester City, the club he had hoped to join last month, as the Algerian's standoff with his club continued.

Mahrez has neither trained nor played with the Leicester team since transfer deadline day, when he failed to secure a move to the Premier League leaders.

"I hope Riyad can get his head right and come back with us. The best way is to come back and enjoy his football," Puel said at a news conference on Thursday.

"Riyad is a magnificent player and he loves football. He loves his relationship with his friends and team-mates. He needs to come back and to play, to touch the ball."

Puel would not comment on whether Mahrez has been given permission to be away from the club.

