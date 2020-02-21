Leicester's Ndidi won't be rushed back - Rodgers

Leicester City will not rush Wilfred Ndidi back from a knee injury until he is completely fit, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday with the team short of defensive midfield options.

Ndidi required surgery last month after taking a knock in training. Although the Nigerian played twice at the end of January, Rodgers wants him to recover fully before he is selected again.

No player has made more tackles and interceptions in the Premier League this season than the 23-year-old Ndidi who has helped Leicester climb to third in the table.

"Wilf won't be available for the weekend. He's still in a process to try and get fit so we'll see how he is next week. I'm not sure," Rodgers told a news conference ahead of Saturday's home game against second-placed Manchester City.

"He's doing work inside, but you then have to progress that to outside and then when he can join the team. It's another intensity to join the team and then to play.

"We just want to make sure he's right because he's such an important player for us. It's about the long term too. There's no timeline on it. We'll see how he progresses."

With Hamza Choudhury suspended after getting sent off against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend and Nampalys Mendy also sidelined with a knee injury, Rodgers is short of options in central midfield.

"They're three excellent players and obviously we have to find a strategy... that can see us try and get three points," Rodgers added.

"Wilf has obviously played more but all three give you that defensive solidity which is important for any team. They're not available so we can't worry about that... We have players who are ready to step in."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)