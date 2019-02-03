Leicester's new signing Tielemans in frame to face Man Utd

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is mulling whether to put new signing Youri Tielemans straight into the side for Sunday's Premier League home game against Manchester United.

Leicester signed the Belgian on loan from AS Monaco on transfer deadline day, and Puel said he had long been interested in the 21-year-old, who would help bring balance to the Foxes' midfield.

"It was a good training session with hard work and tempo. I will see if he can participate in the squad for the game," Puel told his weekly news conference ahead of the United match.

Tielemans, a midfielder who represented Belgium at the World Cup in Russia, is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and has scored five times in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco this season.

"I think Youri can give us a possibility to play with two or three midfielders," Puel added. "It will be good for the squad. I know him before he started with Anderlecht. He was a young player but he gave his best in different situations.

"He scored a lot of goals as a midfielder. I hope he can give us this opportunity to bring something different in some games. He's a young player with a lot of maturity.

"He's an intelligent player and it will be interesting for us and for him."

Leicester, who held league leaders Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Wednesday, are 11th in the table. Manchester United are sixth.

