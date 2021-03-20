Leicester's Ricardo to miss FA Cup quarter-final against United

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira will miss Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester United due to a minor hamstring strain, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

The Portugal international sustained the injury during last week's 5-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

Midfielder Dennis Praet is available for Sunday's game following a two-month absence because of a hamstring issue.

"(Ricardo) won't be available for the weekend but we're pretty confident after the international break he'll be okay," said Rodgers.

"It's just a slight strain, but thankfully nothing too serious. Dennis will be available for the weekend."

Rodgers said midfielder James Maddison, who has been out with a hip injury, is edging closer to a return.

"We're hopeful that if he can have a good couple of weeks during the international break, he could be close when we get back," Rodgers added.

Leicester are third in the English top-flight on 56 points after 29 games, one point below second-placed United.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell)