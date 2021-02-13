Leicester's Rodgers confirms injury blow for key defender Justin

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has described the loss of James Justin to a serious knee injury as a "massive blow" with the defender expected to be sidelined for some months.

REUTERS: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has described the loss of James Justin to a serious knee injury as a "massive blow" with the defender expected to be sidelined for some months.

Justin was injured in their FA Cup victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday and scans have revealed damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

"Sadly for JJ, the scan hasn’t shown up so well, which is a massive blow for us," Rodgers told reporters. "He looks like he’s done his ACL, which is a devastating blow for us because he’s been incredible since he came into the team last year.

"He was walking around after the game and we hoped he would be okay, but of course, you have to wait until he gets the scan. He’s in London today (Friday) with our doctor, just trying to get all the expertise in terms of the next step."

Left back Justin has featured in 31 games this season for Leicester, more than anyone else in their squad.

"It’s a huge disappointment, but I know the boy. He’s tough mentally, that's what makes him the player he is, and tough physically and he’ll be a better player for it," Rodgers said.

Leicester host champions Liverpool on Saturday and will move six points clear of the Anfield club with a win.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)