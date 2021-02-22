Leicester's Rodgers sweating over Maddison fitness

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said playmaker James Maddison was substituted during Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa as a precaution after a recurrence of a hip problem that had sidelined him at the end of last season.

The 24-year-old England international, who missed Leicester's last six games of the 2019-20 campaign due to the hip issue that needed surgery, opened the scoring at Villa Park but was withdrawn shortly after the hour mark and replaced by Nampalys Mendy.

Rodgers said Maddison, who has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season, would be assessed ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-32 second-leg clash against Slavia Prague.

"It was his hip. He had this issue last season for a bit. He felt it in the game, so we had to take him off as a precaution not to make it any worse. We'll see how he is," Rodgers said.

"Yes, it's the first time (he has felt it since the operation last summer), but we're hoping it's okay. It's maybe just an aggravation, we'll see how that is over the next two days."

Leicester are third with 49 points from 25 games, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)