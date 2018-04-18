Leicester's Schmeichel, Okazaki doubtful for Southampton clash

LEICESTER: Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and forward Shinji Okazaki are both doubtful for Thursday's (Apr 19) Premier League match against Southampton after the duo sustained injuries in last weekend's defeat by Burnley, manager Claude Puel has said.

Japan international Okazaki was substituted with an ankle problem at half-time in the 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor while Schmeichel was withdrawn in the closing minutes after a collision with Burnley striker Ashley Barnes.

"It was a fall and a knock (for Schmeichel)," Puel said. "The problem is in his ankle and we will see if he can play in this game. Okazaki, also, we will see if can come back with his ankle too.

"For the moment, (Schmeichel) cannot train with us. We need to adapt to the situation, of course, like we have done already."

Puel also said that midfielder Daniel Amartey, who is on the mend from a hamstring injury, had returned to training but the Ghana international will not be ready to face relegation-threatened Southampton.

