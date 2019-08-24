Leicester's Silva completes loan move to Monaco

Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva completed a one-year loan move to AS Monaco on Friday, the Premier League club said.

LONDON: Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva completed a one-year loan move to AS Monaco on Friday, the Premier League club said.

The 30-year-old Portuguese, who joined Leicester from Sporting Lisbon, spent the second half of last season at the Ligue 1 club, playing in 15 matches for them.

Silva is one of several players to leave the Foxes, who are in the process of trimming their squad.

Leicester team mate Islam Slimani also moved to Monaco on loan two days ago.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)