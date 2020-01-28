Leicester's Vardy set to return for Villa semi - Rodgers

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expects striker Jamie Vardy to feature in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg at Aston Villa despite some concerns about his fitness.

Vardy, who has scored 17 goals to fire Leicester into third place in the Premier League this season, injured his glute in a 4-1 home win over West Ham United last week.

It was feared Vardy would be out for several weeks but Rogers said the forward will be involved at Villa Park after Leicester were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

"He's in the squad. He's worked very hard since his injury last midweek," Rodgers told a news conference on Monday.

"We'll give him another full day and see how he is tomorrow before we decide whether he starts or comes off the bench. He'll certainly have a part to play.

"I think if you ask me if he's 100per cent, he may be 80per cent but I'd rather have an 80per cent Jamie Vardy with what he gives the team and the threat. He's come through the last two days on the field very well and I'm very confident he'll be involved." .

Rodgers, who won two Scottish Cups and three League Cups during his stint at Celtic, is hoping to guide Leicester to their first cup final in 20 years.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us," he added. "We've just got to stay calm. There's lots of emotion around these games but you have to play with emotion and calmness and not overthink it.

"It would be something tangible to show for how hard the players have worked."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)