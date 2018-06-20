Leicester sign midfielder Maddison from Norwich City

Leicester City have signed midfielder James Maddison from second-tier Norwich City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but reports in the British media suggest the deal was worth around 20 million pounds (US$26.35 million).

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and made eight assists in 49 games for Norwich in all competitions last season.

"Leicester just seems like the right fit for me," Maddison told the club website.

"I've got a good feel about the club and I can't ignore that, in my head and my heart. I felt like this was the right place for me to be, so I'm delighted and can't wait to get started."

He arrives at the King Power Stadium as manager Claude Puel's third close season signing after Portuguese full-back Ricardo Pereira and Northern Ireland international defender Jonny Evans.

(US$1 = 0.7591 pounds)

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)