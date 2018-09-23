Leicester sink lowly Hudddersfield to ease pressure on Puel

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Leicester City eased the pressure on manager Claude Puel by beating Huddersfield Town 3-1 on Saturday to leave the visitors rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

Leicester had lost eight of their last 12 league games but Puel finally had something to smile about as his side ran out comfortable winners at the King Power Stadium.

Huddersfield must have thought their luck was changing when Mathias Jorgensen fired them in front after five minutes. But the lead was short-lived as Kelechi Iheanacho brought the home side level on 19 minutes.

James Maddison put Leicester ahead on 65 minutes with a well-taken free kick before Jamie Vardy sealed all three points with a clever finish 15 minutes from time.

