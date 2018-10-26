Leicester striker Vardy a doubt for West Ham match

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League home game against West Ham United due to a stomach bug, manager Claude Puel said on Thursday.

Vardy, who has scored three goals this season, was substituted during Leicester's 3-1 league defeat by Arsenal on Monday and did not train with the team for the next two days.

"He was not well. He had a stomach problem," Puel told a news conference. "He couldn't finish the game on Monday and we will see if he can start or not (against West Ham).

"We'll see if he can make progress. He had a problem and needed a little more time and we will see if he'll be available or not."

Leicester are 11th in the league having lost their last two matches and Puel said his side needed to be more consistent if they are to close the gap with teams nearer the top of the table.

"Sometimes we don't show consistency in our game," he added. "We enjoy our game but sometimes we are frustrated about the results or our inconsistencies.

"I know we have a young team, but step-by-step we need to correct this and perform together to have a good result. I think we are close but we have to confirm this good feeling about our play and solidity."

Winger Demarai Gray is in contention to return to action for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury late last month.

