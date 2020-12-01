Leicester suffer surprise home defeat by Fulham

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LEICESTER: Leicester City squandered a chance to go joint-top of the Premier League as Fulham grabbed a surprise 2-1 victory to move out of the bottom three at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Ademola Lookman's cool finish gave Fulham a 30th-minute lead and Ivan Cavaleiro's penalty doubled it before halftime.

Leicester, who could have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on 21 points, enjoyed lots of second-half possession but Fulham defended diligently and were a threat on the break.

Harvey Barnes set up a tense finale with a thumping finish in the 86th minute to give Leicester hope of salvaging something from a disappointing performance.

But Fulham just about held on for their second win of the season to climb to 17th place with seven points from 10 matches.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

