Leicester Tigers's Murphy leaves director of rugby role by mutual consent

Leicester Tigers have parted company with director of rugby Geordan Murphy after a disappointing 2019-20 season, the Premiership side said on Friday, bringing an end to his 23-year association with the club.

REUTERS: Leicester Tigers have parted company with director of rugby Geordan Murphy after a disappointing 2019-20 season, the Premiership side said on Friday, bringing an end to his 23-year association with the club.

Murphy spent 16 seasons at Leicester as a player, making more than 300 appearances, before becoming the team's head coach in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm most proud of the respect I earned from my team mates and colleagues, and I'm grateful to all of them for how they have helped me, supported me and shared in my time at this club," Murphy said.

The 42-year-old, who is Leicester's leading try-scorer in European rugby, took over as the club's director of rugby in July this year.

However, Leicester finished second-bottom in the Premiership for a second consecutive season, recording six wins and 15 defeats.

Leicester said they will not hire a replacement for the position, but will advertise for "a position in the organisation charged with overseeing the strategic vision and off-field responsibilities at Oval Park".

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)