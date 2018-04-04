Leicester to give 60 fans free season tickets for chairman's birthday

Sixty Leicester City supporters will be awarded with free season tickets for the 2018-19 Premier League campaign as the club marks chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's 60th birthday on Wednesday.

All 60 seats will be chosen at random and one winner from each stand at the King Power Stadium will be announced at halftime during Saturday's league clash with Newcastle United. The remaining 56 winners will be notified in the following days, the club said on their website (www.lcfc.com).

After their takeover by Thai-based company King Power in 2010, Leicester won the Championship title in 2014 and produced an inspired performance at the end of their next campaign to escape relegation from the top-flight.

Leicester then defied odds of 5,000-1 to become Premier League champions for the first time in 2016 and went on to reach the Champions League quarter-finals the following season.

"It's a journey that would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Leicester City fans," the club said in a statement.

"The chairman will show his gratitude for that togetherness as part of his birthday celebrations by rewarding 60 current season ticket holders with a free renewal for 2018-19."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)