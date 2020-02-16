Leipzig back on top with 3-0 win over strugglers Werder

BERLIN: RB Leipzig eased past struggling Werder Bremen 3-0 on Saturday to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga, two points ahead of champions Bayern Munich.

Having failed to win in their last four games in all competitions, Leipzig were desperate to bounce back and Lukas Klostermann's 18th minute goal quickly put them in the driving seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrik Schick, who had set up Klostermann, then grabbed one himself, heading in his sixth league goal in the 39th minute before Nordi Mukiele latched on to a deep cross to fire in their third goal a minute after the restart.

Leipzig are on 45 points, with Bayern, in action against Cologne on Sunday, on 43. Borussia Dortmund, winners 4-0 over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, are in third place on 42.

Former champions Werder, who have now lost eight of their last nine league games, are stuck in 17th place, a point above last-placed Paderborn.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)

Advertisement