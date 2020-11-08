Leipzig outclass Freiburg to maintain perfect home record

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: RB Leipzig maintained their 100per cent home record in the Bundesliga this season as they outclassed Freiburg 3-0 on Saturday, capping the performance with a majestic free kick from Angelino.

The win took Leipzig top of the table with 16 points, at least for a couple of hours until the Klassiker between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich who are both one point behind.

Freiburg held out for 26 minutes until Marcel Sabitzer crossed to the back post where Nordi Mukiele headed it into the middle and Ibrahima Konate swept the ball home from close range.

Emil Forsberg and Kevin Kampl nearly added a second before halftime while Freiburg had only one goal attempt in the first half.

Freiburg improved after the break but, just as they seemed to be getting back into the match, Nicolas Hoefler bundled Christopher Nkunku over in the penalty area and Sabitzer converted from the spot.

Wing back Angelino curled a perfect free kick over the wall to add the third in the 89th minute.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)